Many Coffee Countians are taking part in the 2 weeks of early voting. Election Day November 6th. Early voting continues through November 1, 2018. So far over 3,000 voters have cast ballots in the first 4 days, which is 10 percent of all eligible voters in Coffee County.
The locations for early voting are:
Coffee County Election Commission, 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355, Monday through Friday, early voting will be conducted from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm daily. Saturday early voting hours are 8:30 AM to 12 Noon (Oct. 27).
CD Stamps Center, 810 South Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388
Monday through Friday, early voting will be conducted from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm daily. Saturday early voting hours are 9 AM to 12 Noon (Oct. 27).
Voters shall show a Federal or State Photo ID when they appear to vote. This is true during early voting and at your election day polling place.
If you do not vote early during these times, registered voters can vote on November 6, 2018, at your assigned precincts, according to your residential address. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8:00 am – 7:00 pm.
Early Voting Producing Large Numbers
Many Coffee Countians are taking part in the 2 weeks of early voting. Election Day November 6th. Early voting continues through November 1, 2018. So far over 3,000 voters have cast ballots in the first 4 days, which is 10 percent of all eligible voters in Coffee County.