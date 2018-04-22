We have a reminder for you that early voting continues through April 26 for the May 1 primary elections. Voters can vote early by stopping by the election commission in Manchester or the C.D. Stamps building in Tullahoma. It will only take a few minutes and it means you will not have to stand in line on Election Day. After the weekend’s voting 1,817 Coffee Countians had voted. There were 1,246 Republicans and 571 Democrats who cast their ballots.
Remember if you plan to vote, you need a photo ID, it is the law.
In Manchester early votes may be cast at the Coffee County Election Commission office in the county administrative plaza. Voting there will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. In Tullahoma voting will take place at the C.D. Stamps Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
Winners will face off in the county general election on August 2.
Early Voting Numbers
