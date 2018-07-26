Many Coffee Countians are taking part in the 2 weeks of early voting. Election Day August 2nd, but early voting continues through Saturday July 28, 2018. So, if you want to early vote, poles are open Friday and Saturday. This the county general election, city elections and the state primary. You do not have to declare a party for the county election or city, but if you choose to vote in the state primary you must declare.
So far around 5,000 ballots have been cast. This is just over 16 percent of the registered voters in Coffee County.
Remember you do not have to declare a party for the county or city general elections, only for the state primary.
Local races include: County Commissioners, County Mayor, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Register of Deeds, Trustee, Road Superintendent, County Clerk, County School Board, Constables and Road Commissioners.
Manchester voters will also select three Aldermen and three City School Board members. Tullahoma will elect 2 Aldermen and 2 School Board members.
State primary races include those of Governor, U-S Senator, U-S Representative and State Representative.
Early voting hours for Friday are from 8am to 4:30pm and Saturday from 8:30am until noon at the Election Commission office in the Coffee County Administration Plaza in Manchester. In Tullahoma at the C.D. Stamps Center from 9am-4:30pm on Friday and Saturday 9am-noon. If you miss out on early voting you may still vote on Election Day, August 2nd. Remember you must present a government issued photo ID.
Early Voting Ends Saturday
