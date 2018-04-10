Early voting for the May 1, 2018 Coffee County primary election begins Wednesday (April 11, 2018). Those wanting to take advantage of the early voting have two options. In Tullahoma voting will take place at the C.D. Stamps Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. In Manchester early votes may be cast at the Coffee County Election Commission office in the county administrative plaza. Voting there will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Early voting will continue through April 26 at both locations. Remember those casting ballots must have a photo ID, such IDs can be obtained from the Tennessee Department of Safety.
Winners will face off in the county general election on August 2.
Early Voting Begins
Early voting for the May 1, 2018 Coffee County primary election begins Wednesday (April 11, 2018). Those wanting to take advantage of the early voting have two options. In Tullahoma voting will take place at the C.D. Stamps Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. In Manchester early votes may be cast at the Coffee County Election Commission office in the county administrative plaza. Voting there will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Early voting will continue through April 26 at both locations. Remember those casting ballots must have a photo ID, such IDs can be obtained from the Tennessee Department of Safety.