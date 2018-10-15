Early voting for the November midterm elections begins this week in Tennessee. Voters can cast their ballots early starting this Wednesday through November 1. Election Day is November 6.
You will see on the ballot, 28 people running for the office of Governor. 8 candidates are on the ballot for U.S. Senate and 4 individuals are running for 6th District Congress.
Two local candidates are running for 47th District State Representative, Mike Winton and Rush Bricken. The district includes all of Coffee County and small portion of Warren County.
The Early Voting Period for the State General Election begins on October 17, 2018 and ends on November 1, 2018. Registered voters in Coffee County will have two locations to appear and cast their ballot for the candidates of their choice. These locations are:
Coffee County Election Commission, 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355, Monday through Friday, early voting will be conducted from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm daily. Saturday early voting hours are 8:30 AM to 12 Noon (Oct. 20, Oct. 27).
CD Stamps Center, 810 South Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388
Monday through Friday, early voting will be conducted from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm daily. Saturday early voting hours are 9 AM to 12 Noon (Oct. 20, Oct. 27).
Voters shall show a Federal or State Photo ID when they appear to vote. This is true during early voting and at your election day polling place.
If you do not vote early during these times, registered voters can vote on November 6, 2018 at your assigned precincts, according to your residential address. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8:00 am – 7:00 pm.
Early Voting begins Wednesday
Early voting for the November midterm elections begins this week in Tennessee. Voters can cast their ballots early starting this Wednesday through November 1. Election Day is November 6.