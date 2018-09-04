Each County School now has Student Resource Officers

As promised by then candidate Chad Partin, Student Resource Officers (SRO) started at all schools in the Coffee County school system on Tuesday.
The new sheriff has named Kenny Sullivan as the SRO at East Coffee, Kelly Smith with take over at the 9th Grade Raider Academy, Hassan Petersen is at Deerfield Elementary, Jason Dendy has been assigned temporarily at Hickerson until a permanent person is found, David Grouch has been assigned to New Union, John Krause will be the SRO at Hillsboro, Eric Clem took over at the high school in August after Charlie Taylor moved back to patrol and is now a sergeant, Alethia Rawn has been given the job at North Coffee. Leading the SRO program is former Raider Academy SRO Billy Butler who is now a captain in the department, in charge of patrol, investigations and the SRO’s and Laura Nettles will remain at the middle school and was promoted to sergeant.
For more information on the program join Sheriff Chad Partin, Director of Dr. Ladonna McFall and the SRO’s in a video presentation on WMSRradio.com.