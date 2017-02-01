Tennessee motorists can try their hand at coming up with a winning safety message for the overhead message signs on the state interstate highways.
The state Department of Transportation says it’s holding a contest again this year for a catchy safety message.
The agency is taking entries for the 2017 Dynamic Message Sign Contest in five categories: seat belt usage, impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving.
To enter the contest, visit the agency’s website at http://www.tn.gov/tdot/article/dms-contest . The contest runs through Feb. 10, and the public will vote through the same website.
Dynamic Message Sign Contest going on Now
Tennessee motorists can try their hand at coming up with a winning safety message for the overhead message signs on the state interstate highways.