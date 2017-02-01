«

Dynamic Message Sign Contest going on Now

Tennessee motorists can try their hand at coming up with a winning safety message for the overhead message signs on the state interstate highways.
The state Department of Transportation says it’s holding a contest again this year for a catchy safety message.
The agency is taking entries for the 2017 Dynamic Message Sign Contest in five categories: seat belt usage, impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving.
To enter the contest, visit the agency’s website at http://www.tn.gov/tdot/article/dms-contest . The contest runs through Feb. 10, and the public will vote through the same website.