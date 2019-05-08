Come join the Dusty Elam Foundation for its 15th annual fundraiser this Saturday, May 11th. The day will be a fun filled including a delicious BBQ meal, live auction, games, face painting, music, raffle and more to support the amazing foundation that helps underprivileged children!
Gates open at noon, live auction at 2pm, grand prize drawing of $5,000 at 7pm. A special music performance by Rubiks Groove featuring 80’s and 90’s rock starts at 8pm.
Tickets are available from Melinda Ashburn at 728-3381 or Chris Elam at 273-3419. The event is being held at the Elam Farm on Hwy 53 (Woodbury Hwy).
Dusty Elam Foundation Fundraiser is Saturday
