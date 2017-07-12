Dusty Elam Foundation Donates $5,000 to Coffee County Students
Coffee County Student Expo will be held on Saturday, August 5th for all Coffee County Schools students (Pre-K – 12th) grade in need. Rayfield states they anticipate to serve 500 students providing them with a backpack, school supplies, new pair of shoes, hygiene products, haircut, as well as job fair for parents and community resources in conjunction with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce. Students must be pre-registered.
For more information regarding this program or how you can help students and families in need, contact Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator Taylor Rayfield at (931) 222-1066 or rayfieldt@k12coffee.net.