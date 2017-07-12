«

Dusty Elam Foundation Donates $5,000 to Coffee County Students

Pictured left to right are Josh Carney, board member; Fletcher Carney, Melinda Ashburn, board member; Erin Dobson, board member; Dax Carney, Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator; Chris Elam, President; and Jay Nogodula, board member. Photo provided.

The Dusty Elam Foundation graciously donated $5,000 to Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center’s Coffee County Student Expo Program. “We are grateful for community partners like the Dusty Elam Foundation who continue to lookout for those without. We appreciate their continuous commitment to the students and families of Coffee County Schools,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator.
Coffee County Student Expo will be held on Saturday, August 5th for all Coffee County Schools students (Pre-K – 12th) grade in need. Rayfield states they anticipate to serve 500 students providing them with a backpack, school supplies, new pair of shoes, hygiene products, haircut, as well as job fair for parents and community resources in conjunction with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce. Students must be pre-registered.
For more information regarding this program or how you can help students and families in need, contact Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator Taylor Rayfield at (931) 222-1066 or rayfieldt@k12coffee.net.