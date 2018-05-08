Dusty Elam Foundation 14th Annual Fundraiser is Saturday

Come join the Dusty Elam Foundation for its 14th annual fundraiser this Saturday, May 12th. The day will be a fun filled day including a delicious BBQ meal, live auction, games, face painting, music, raffle and more to support our amazing foundation that helps our local families in need! A special music performance by country music artist Adam Craig, plus local singer Sarah Pearson. Gates open at noon, live auction at 2pm, grand prize drawing of $5,000 at 6:30pm. Musical entertainment begins at 7pm. Tickets are available from Melinda Ashburn at 728-3381 or Chris Elam at 273-3419. The event is being held at the Elam Farm on Hwy 53 (Woodbury Hwy). Funds go to help underprivileged children in our community.