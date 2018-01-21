A Nashville Police officer was injured while responding to an early Sunday morning hit and run crash on I-40.
Several lanes were shut down at the time after two people were hit by a driver who didn’t stop.
The officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated.
A witness called police with a possible license plate number. That car was later stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Coffee County for suspected DUI.
DUI Suspect Stopped in Coffee Co. After Allegedly Hitting Nashville Policeman
A Nashville Police officer was injured while responding to an early Sunday morning hit and run crash on I-40.