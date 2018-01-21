«

DUI Suspect Stopped in Coffee Co. After Allegedly Hitting Nashville Policeman

A Nashville Police officer was injured while responding to an early Sunday morning hit and run crash on I-40.
Several lanes were shut down at the time after two people were hit by a driver who didn’t stop.
The officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated.
A witness called police with a possible license plate number. That car was later stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Coffee County for suspected DUI.