While on patrol on Sept. 17, a Tullahoma Police Officer spotted a silver GMC Envoy parked at Tullahoma Lanes after hours. There was no one in the vehicle. While looking inside the vehicle, Officer Clayton Harper said that he saw in plain view a container with a “substantial amount” of marijuana, a grinder and a small digital scale.
According to the officer’s report, once inside the vehicle he found in the back seat a small bag with white powder cocaine, individual plastic bags and a glass pipe. According to the report, the marijuana weighed 35 grams.
The owner of the vehicle was contacted and she arrived at the bowling center. Shante Jones told the officer that she knew the substances were in her vehicle but that she was holding it for a friend.
Jones was arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of a controlled substance, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked in the Coffee County Jail on a bond of $14,000. She is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
Drugs Found in Empty Car–Owner Arrested
