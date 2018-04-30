Hundreds and hundreds of pounds of unused or expired medications were safely discarded across Middle Tennessee during National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.
The events across the Midstate, including Manchester and Tullahoma, were all part of a nationwide effort focused on combating and preventing drug addiction and overdose deaths from prescription drugs.
The drug take-back events across the country make it easy for people to dispose of prescription drugs they have but no longer need.
Law enforcement officers were stationed at each event to help residents securely dispose of medications and answer questions.
Drug Take-Back Day is Big Success
