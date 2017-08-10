A warrant round-up in Grundy and Marion Counties resulted in the arrest of 29 people Tuesday. Nearly 40 law enforcement officers spread out across both counties to arrest the individuals in connection with failing to appear in court, probation violations and distributing controlled substances including meth, marijuana and painkillers.
Those arrested were part of an undercover operation conducted by the 12th judicial district task force, Tracy City Police and sheriff’s departments in Grundy and Marion Counties. The TBI also assisted in the round-up along with Monteagle Police.
Drug Round-Up nets 23 Arrests
