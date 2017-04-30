Drug Investigation leads to Two Teachers being Suspended in Warren County

Two teachers have been suspended as a result of an investigation into allegations of drug involvement at Hickory Creek School in Warren County.
Jordan Underhill and Lisa Miller have reportedly been suspended indefinitely as the Warren County Sheriff’s Department investigation is ongoing.
Recently fifth-grade teacher Jason Moore was arrested after allegedly purchasing $225 worth of Percocet from an undercover operative in the Hickory Creek School parking lot. The suspension of Underhill and Miller is in connection with the incident involving Moore, although neither has been charged.
The investigation stems from complaints from parents regarding the sale of drugs on school property.
