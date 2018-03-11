Drug Charges Filed Against Two People from Manchester
Lara Michelle Hobbs, 30 and Jason Michael Alderman, 36, both of Manchester were found at a residence on Woodlawn Drive in Manchester. Officers had received a call to the residence about a theft.
Deputy Eric Clem and Sheriff’s Investigator James Sherrill were given permission by the owner of the residence to search and they found methamphetamines, Heroin, marijuana, Hydrocodone pills, Xanax, Percocet pills and two glass pipes. According to warrants, the officers also found a straw with drug residue and several bags with residue.
Hobbs and Alderman were charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Their bonds were set at $41,000 and they will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court April 10.