A Belvidere man was arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail Dec. 24 on drug charges.
Joshua Barnes, 30, of Old Salem-Lexie Road, Belvidere was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Bill Pyrdom, police were called Christmas Eve to the parking lot of Silver Street apartments in regards to a man passed out in the vehicle. When the officer arrived he found that the ambulance personnel had arrived and had Barnes conscience. The officer observed Barnes allegedly trying to conceal an object between the driver’s seat and the center console.
Barnes got out of the vehicle and when the officer searched him he found a small glass vial with a white powdery residue in his front pocket. Barnes allegedly told the officer that the vial had contained Xanax bars.
After searching the vehicle the officer alleges that he found two needles and a spoon wrapped with a paper towel located between the driver seat and the console. The spoon contained three white crystal rocks believed to be meth. But Barnes told the officer that he believed the rocks to be some type of morphine.
Banes was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $3,000 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
Drug Charges filed against Belvidere Man
