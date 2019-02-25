Drug Busts in Franklin County
An investigation began after the stop and it revealed that the passenger had an active warrant in Coffee County and was detained at the scene. Further investigation revealed the passenger to allegedly be in possession of 28.65 grams of a white crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamine. According to the release, at this point the suspect did attempt to assault the deputies and flee the scene but was restrained and placed in custody.
James William Gann of Pleasant Grove Rd. Winchester, TN. was placed into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail. Gann was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Fabricating/Tampering with Evidence, Resisting Arrest and Assault. Gann is currently being held under no bond and has a court date set for Thursday April 11th, 2019 in Franklin County General Sessions Court. Also, on the same day Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Brockman initiated a traffic stop on Highway 64 East in the area of State Route 16.
After stopping the vehicle, Deputy Brockman made contact with the driver and through an initial investigation he allegedly discovered the presence of narcotics.
Deputy Brockman and Deputy Martin Tyler then made contact with one of the passengers Bradley Scott Brazelton of Rowe Gap Rd. Belvidere, TN. After a field interview and further investigation deputies did find Brazelton to allegedly be in possession of various illegal substances and paraphernalia as well as $369 cash.
Brazelton was placed into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail where is was booked on charges of Possession of Drug paraphernalia, MFG/Sell/Del/ of a Schedule I (mushrooms), MFG/Sell/Del of a Schedule II (Hydrocodone) and MFG/Sell/DEL/ of a Schedule VI (marijuana) and placed under a $7,500 bond which was posted and Brazelton was released. Brazelton has a court date set for Thursday April 18th, 2019 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.