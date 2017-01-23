Drug Bust occurs outside Manchester Eatery
On Sunday Coffee County deputies had stopped for lunch at the McDonald’s on the Hillsboro Highway.
Upon exiting his car, Corporal Harmon Campbell said he smelled a very strong odor of marijuana nearby.
A male subject was in the front seat passenger seat of the vehicle where the odor was detected. When the officer walked up to the driver, who had his window down and the officer confirmed the smell was coming from that vehicle, he then asked him to pull into a parking spot where he walked up and asked the passenger to roll down his window, and after asking several times, Harmon asked the man to step out at which time the man identified as Taylor Brink Hurrellbrink age 23 of Baton Rouge, LA allegedly became combative and resisted the officer.
The arrest warrant says that Hurrellbrink had marijuana on him and in his seating area.
While Hurrellbrink was reportedly resisting he allegedly attempted to swallow two bags of drugs, one containing .8 grams of heroin powder and a bag with two blue pills believed to be ecstasy.
The deputy also says he recovered 2.4 grams of marijuana in his front right pocket, a hypodermic needle and a spoon was located in the center console along with scales.
The arrest warrant says that Hurrellbrink stated the drugs were his.
Five other people were in the vehicle, but no one other than Hurrellbrink was charged.
Multiple deputies and Manchester Police assisted at the scene.
Hurrellbrink was charged with public intoxication, Unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, schedule 1 drug violation, resisting arrest, tampering with or fabricating/destruction of evidence and manufacturing delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set $73,000 and Hurrellbrink’s court date is set for Feb 27, 2017.