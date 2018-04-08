Drug Bust in Tullahoma

On Sunday morning (April 8th 2018) Tullahoma Police officers served a search warrant at 313 1/2 South Anderson Street. Officers searched an apartment belonging to Lisa Pauline Clark age 51 and allegedly located 1.88 grams of DAB. DABS are doses of cannabis concentrate. 1.09 grams of a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, 2.56 grams of a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana, 4 marijuana roaches, and 1 and a quarter pieces of Xanax bars inside the residence during their search. Officers also allegedly located large amounts of drug paraphernalia such as glass pipes, digital scales and more. Prior to serving the search warrant Tullahoma officers allegedly located 3 grams of a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana inside the woman’s purse.
Tullahoma Officer Brooke Earhart charged Clark with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and schedule VI, I, II, and IV drug violations. She was released from the Coffee County Jail after posting a bond of $14,500. Clark will appear in court on May 3, 2018.