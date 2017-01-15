«

Drug Bust in Tullahoma

Ryan Edward Steele… All photos from the CCSD.

On Thursday (January 12, 2017), Tullahoma Police went to an apartment on West Cook Street concerning possible criminal activity suspected at this residence. Two men and two women were found at the apartment. Allegedly located in the bedroom was a box hidden inside a bag containing a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine. Also apparently found was a bag with allegedly numerous plastic baggies, a glass pipe with residue, a set of digital scales, five pills believed to be anti-depressants and straws with residue.
According to the arrest warrant, Ryan Edward Steele age 21 of Old Gray Cove Trail Belvidere first advised police of the wrong name, but further investigation revealed his name to be Ryan Edward Steele and that there were active warrants in Coffee County.
The three other individuals at the apartment were also arrested by Tullahoma Officer Rocky Ruehling.

Michael Antonio Zandona


Steele was charged with theft of property, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation and failure to appear. His bond was set at $16,500.

Amanda Frances Sims

Michael Antonio Zandona age 31 of 4th Ave SW Winchester, Amanda Frances Sims age 19 of Beth Page Rd Estill Springs and Heather Noelle Wooldridge age 24 of West Cook St Tullahoma were all charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 each and all four will appear in Coffee County court on Jan 26, 2017.

Heather Noelle Wooldridge