Drug Bust in Tullahoma
According to the arrest warrant, Ryan Edward Steele age 21 of Old Gray Cove Trail Belvidere first advised police of the wrong name, but further investigation revealed his name to be Ryan Edward Steele and that there were active warrants in Coffee County.
The three other individuals at the apartment were also arrested by Tullahoma Officer Rocky Ruehling.
Steele was charged with theft of property, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation and failure to appear. His bond was set at $16,500.
Michael Antonio Zandona age 31 of 4th Ave SW Winchester, Amanda Frances Sims age 19 of Beth Page Rd Estill Springs and Heather Noelle Wooldridge age 24 of West Cook St Tullahoma were all charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 each and all four will appear in Coffee County court on Jan 26, 2017.