Drug Bust in Pelham on Wednesday Morning

Early Wednesday morning, Grundy County Deputy Randy Wildes seized 200 hits of what is called “blotter acid” while patrolling businesses in the Pelham area. At around 4am, Deputy Wildes was conducting a security check at a gas station when he observed a vehicle with Alabama plates parked in a business that was closed. Deputy Wildes approached the vehicle, which had two occupants, and detected the strong odor of marijuana. Further investigation turned up the suspected acid. A preliminary field test showed the substance as LSD. The suspects were enroute to Madison, AL.