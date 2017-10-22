On Wednesday October 18, 2017, while on routine patrol in Moore County, Deputy Dustin White initiated a traffic stop for failure to come to a complete stop at a traffic control device.
The incident happened at Carr Creek road and 41-A intersection, and upon contact with the Driver, William Larry Nelson of Moore County, Deputy White detected a strong odor of what was believed to be Marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy White was joined by Deputy Ruslan Tucker and upon further investigation, the deputies discovered that Nelson was in possession of a large quantity of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and several items of paraphernalia.
Nelson was arrested and booked into Moore County Jail and is awaiting court date.
Drug Bust in Moore County
