On Tuesday, (September 19, 2017) Deputy Brandon Reed and Investigator James Sherrill of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department went to a home on Elm Lane in Beechgrove to locate a man on active warrants. Upon arrival Sherrill observed the front door open, the lights and fan were on in the living room. The residence was still under quarantine from previous meth labs found at the home. In the investigators report, people began to run when Reed and Sherrill arrived.
Joseph Green was located behind the outbuilding and taken into custody on outstanding warrants out of Cannon and Coffee counties, he was transported to Cannon County.
Kendra Lawson, wanted in Warren County on active warrants was arrested and transported to McMinnville.
Upon speaking with the owner, deputies were given permission to search the premises. Items found were used coffee filters, a stripped lithium battery, an empty five once bottle of lighter fluid and a 20oz bottle that had a strong odor of muriatic acid.
Alfred Keith Elmore age 54 of Elm Lane Beechgrove was charged with intent to manufacture, evading arrest and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His bond was set at $102,500 and he will appear in Coffee County court on October 9, 2017.
Drug Bust in Beechgrove
On Tuesday, (September 19, 2017) Deputy Brandon Reed and Investigator James Sherrill of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department went to a home on Elm Lane in Beechgrove to locate a man on active warrants. Upon arrival Sherrill observed the front door open, the lights and fan were on in the living room. The residence was still under quarantine from previous meth labs found at the home. In the investigators report, people began to run when Reed and Sherrill arrived.