A man’s body was found in the Duck River on Saturday afternoon.
He has been identified as Mitchell Smith of Shelbyville, who was in his late 50s.
According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department, a TWRA officer saw what he thought was a body around noon. They said the body was recovered near Warner Bridge Road.
It’s not clear what led to his death, but officials believe this may be an accidental drowning.
An autopsy has been planned to officially rule out foul play.
Drowning on Duck River
A man’s body was found in the Duck River on Saturday afternoon.