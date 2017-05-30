Rescue personnel recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim from Rock Island State Park Saturday. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny said the victim was a 26 year old man from Nashville.
Reports indicate the victim had been swimming with friends at the sand bar area of the park when he went under and did not surface.
Personnel from the Warren County Rescue Squad and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene. The body was recovered Saturday afternoon.
Drowning in Warren County
