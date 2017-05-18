A power bill payment scam has hit the Shelbyville area of Duck River Electric Membership Corporation’s service area.
This fraud appears to be aimed at members and originates from an (866) area code. The scammer informs the member that their DREMC bill is overdue, and the service is subject to immediate disconnection unless they call the number back to pay over the phone and the meter box will be removed from their home.
The member recognized it was a scam immediately when the caller stated he was from Middle Tennessee Electric. “The member did the right thing by calling us to let us know so that we could warn other members,” commented Shelbyville District Manager Mike Bayne. “If you ever have any question about your bill or recent payment, dial your local DREMC office yourself to ensure that you are talking to an actual DREMC employee working in one of our local offices,” advised Bayne. “You just can’t be too careful these days.”
DREMC members will receive mail notices of bills past due and scheduled disconnection. There also are a variety of ways to pay bills, including in the local offices, by phone talking to a DREMC representative on lines manned 24/7, online at dremc.com and by using the co-op’s mobile app (a free download).
DREMC Warns about Scam
