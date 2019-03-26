DREMC has recently updated its text alert and reminder service to offer members new features, which include two-way communication using the texting option.
The new system began March 26, 2019, and DREMC members who opt-in to receive the daily or monthly text alerts and reminders will receive messages from the cooperative’s short code number of 352-667 rather than from alerts@dremc.com. No changes are being made to the alerts and reminders that members have opted to receive, but they will now see a message below the text alert that states, “Reply STOP to opt out.”
One of the 11 available text alerts and reminders from DREMC is the daily energy use alert*, which includes both the kilowatt-hour use and the approximate cost of the kilowatt-hours used. In addition to the daily energy use alert*, DREMC offers other options to help members monitor and receive timely information about their electric use, payments, outages and more.
DREMC PowerUp Prepay participants will see these same changes that began on March 26 with their text alerts and reminders.
It’s easy to get DREMC text alerts and reminders! Just go to the online payment portal or download DREMC’s mobile app to your smartphone or device.
If you have questions about the DREMC text alerts and reminders, please call your local DREMC office in Manchester at 728-7547and speak with a member service representative.
DREMC Updates Text Alert System
DREMC has recently updated its text alert and reminder service to offer members new features, which include two-way communication using the texting option.