DREMC Director Voting Starts Soon–Annual Membership Meeting is August 18

DREMC Director voting for Zone 5 including Marshall and Giles counties will begin Monday, August 13, in the contested election for a seat vacated with the retirement of Kenneth Stacey, who has served on the DREMC board for 15 years.
The DREMC Nominating Committee has named two candidates to fill the vacated seat of Stacey: Will Wilson and Lyn Stacey. Only co-op members residing in these counties may cast ballots.
Three sitting directors were unopposed in this election cycle. They include Brent Willis, Zone 1 (Coffee and Warren counties); Nelson Crouch, Zone 2 (Franklin, Grundy and Marion counties) and Wayne Tucker, Zone 4 (Bedford and Rutherford counties).
Election results will be announced Saturday, August 18 during the 2018 Duck River EMC Annual Membership Meeting at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the business session scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
