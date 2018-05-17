Coffee County High School Principal Dr. Joey Vaughn has been named the new Deputy Director of the Coffee County School System. Director of Schools Dr Ladonna McFall said in a statement on Wednesday that the school system is very excited about Vaughn accepting the job and now the search is on for a new principal at the high school.
Dr Vaughn succeeds current Deputy Director Joe K. Pedigo who is set to retire in June. Vaughn will assume his new role beginning July 1st.
Vaughn told WMSR News that he has enjoyed his time at Coffee County High School but is ready for this next challenge is his career.
Dr Vaughn has 28 years’ experience in education including 16 years as a principal at 3 total schools and a teacher and coach for 6 years. He was also a District Supervisor for Manchester City Schools for 6 years.
Dr Vaughn Leaving Coffee County High School–Will become Deputy Director
