Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor has been selected to lead the newly approved medical laboratory technology (MLT) program at Motlow State Community College, according to Pat Hendrix, dean of allied health. The goal of the Smyrna campus-based program is to obtain state approval and to be positioned to attain national accreditation by the summer of 2018, when MLT classes are scheduled to begin.
Tudor comes to Motlow State with the blended background needed to establish as well as to grow a first-class, competitive, and successful MLT program. She has worked on staff at John Hopkins University and Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland among other leading hospitals in Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ohio, Kentucky, and Virginia.
She most recently served as program director of the MLT program at Volunteer State Community College.
Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor heads Medical Laboratory Program at Motlow State
Dr. Kim-Sue Tudor has been selected to lead the newly approved medical laboratory technology (MLT) program at Motlow State Community College, according to Pat Hendrix, dean of allied health. The goal of the Smyrna campus-based program is to obtain state approval and to be positioned to attain national accreditation by the summer of 2018, when MLT classes are scheduled to begin.