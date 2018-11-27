Tennessee gas prices are approaching their lowest levels of the year, and motorists should see additional discounts this week. Just as retailers cut prices on Black Friday, the price of crude also dropped by more than 10 percent – for concerns that strong global oil production will overpower demand.
Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.34 per gallon on Sunday, after dropping 8 cents in the past week. The average price in Tennessee has declined the past 45 consecutive days for a total discount of 35 cents. The lowest average price so far this year was $2.26/g, on January 1.
The low price for a gallon of gas in Manchester as of Tuesday night was $2.06 and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.33.
Downward Trend Continues at the Gas Pump
