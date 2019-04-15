BREAKING NEWS – Doug Greene Named Coffee County CHS Football Coach on Monday

Greene returns to Coffee County after coaching at CHS from 1993 to 1999. Greene comes to the Raiders from the staff of Ooltewah High School where he has served as defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2017 and served as offensive coordinator this past fall. Greene served as head football coach at Rhea County in 2011 and 2012 as well as coaching college football at Carson Newman and West Alabama. Greene has served on the staffs of renowned coaches Gary Rankin, Benny Monroe, Ron Crawford and Ken Sparks.
Coffee County CHS athletic director Rebecca Koger had this to say: “We are excited for Coach Greene’s return to CHS. He brings experience and an attention to detail to our program. In his previous stint at CHS, Coach Greene was instrumental in building our baseball program and we feel he can use that experience with football. We feel he is a good fit for our community and we look forward to Friday nights at Carden-Jarrell under Coach Greene’s leadership.”
Coffee County Central High School principal Paul Parsley echoed those sentiments. “We are pleased to welcome Coach Doug Greene back to the Coffee County community. Over Coach Greene’s coaching career, he has had success in developing student athletes at virtually every position group. He has experience as head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams’ coordinator as well. Coach Greene has a reputation for attention to the fine details of teaching the game, a quality that will serve us well. We can’t wait for him to get started.”
When reached by Thunder Radio on Monday morning, Greene had this to say: “I am excited about coming back. The people of Manchester gave me a chance back in 1993 as a 22 year old kid. I have a lot of great memories from my time in Manchester and I would like to build more.”
Greene will begin interviewing returning coaches and getting to know his team in the days leading up to the opening of spring practice. When asked if he had done any scouting of the current team and staff, Greene said that he wanted to wait and interview each person individually “to eliminate any bias and let everyone start with a clean slate.”
A date for spring practice has not been set but Greene intends to conclude spring workouts with a “Red & Black Game.” A community Meet and Greet is in the works and Greene has also agreed to be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each and every Saturday morning at 10 AM live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.