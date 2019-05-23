Don’t Leave Children or Pets in Hot Vehicles

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department along with Manchester and Tullahoma Police departments are reminding people to not to leave children inside unattended vehicles. With the temperatures expected in the low 90’s over the next few days, law enforcement reminds you that leaving children in a vehicle can lead to death.
As the temperature inside a vehicle can escalate by 15 degrees in just 10 minutes and with the hot temperatures and high humidity death can come very quickly. Even if you leave the windows rolled down some, the temperatures inside a vehicle can become deadly. Please take children in the store or leave them at home as it would be better than death.
When temperatures outside exceed 86 degrees F, the internal temperatures of the vehicle can quickly reach 134 to 154 degrees F. Heat stroke may occur when a body temperature passes 104 degrees Fahrenheit. This can overwhelm the brain’s temperature control, causing symptoms such as dizziness, disorientation, agitation, confusion, seizure, and/or death.
Several children die in hot cars each year from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside motor vehicles. Even the best of parents or caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby in a car, and the end result can be injury or even death.
Tennessee ranks 8th in the nation in hot car deaths, according to the non-profit Kids and Cars.
Anyone seeing children left in a vehicle without the air conditioner running is asked to call 911. Tennessee allows bystanders to break into a car if they see a kid inside who they believe is in danger.
Also, the same rules apply to your pets.
