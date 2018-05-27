Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves is reminding people to not to leave children inside unattended vehicles. With the temperatures around 90 degrees, leaving children in a vehicle can lead to death. As the temperature inside a vehicle can escalate by 15 degrees in just 10 minutes and with the hot temperatures and high humidity death can come very quickly. Even if you leave the windows rolled down some, the temperatures inside a vehicle can become deadly. Please take children in the store or leave them at home as it would be better than death.
A one-year child died in a hot car this week in Nashville, after she had been left in a car seat all day in a pickup truck. The investigation is ongoing.
When temperatures outside exceed 86 degrees F, the internal temperatures of the vehicle can quickly reach 134 to 154 degrees F. Heat stroke may occur when a body temperature passes 104 degrees Fahrenheit. This can overwhelm the brain’s temperature control, causing symptoms such as dizziness, disorientation, agitation, confusion, seizure, and/or death.
On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside motor vehicles. Even the best of parents or caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby in a car; and the end result can be injury or even death.
Tennessee ranks 8th in the nation in hot car deaths, according to the non-profit Kids and Cars.
In the U.S. this year, seven children have died after being left in hot vehicles, according to the non-profit Kids and Cars. Another three deaths are still pending autopsies.
Anyone seeing children left in a vehicle without the air conditioner running are asked to call 911.
Don’t Leave Children in Hot Cars
