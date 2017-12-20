Donation Given to the K-9 Unit at the Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
The donations of these training devices will help the dogs learn better techniques to help discover illegal drugs.
Deputies Larry McKelvey and K-9 Yoshi, Jennifer Curbow and K-9 Max along with Sgt. David Grosch and K-9 Jarka received the donations and said how much they really appreciated the Tullahoma Kennel Club.
Sheriff Steve Graves said he would like to thank the club for its support. He added that the work done by the deputies and their K-9’s continue to be a great asset to the citizens of Coffee County.