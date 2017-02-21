Domestic Violence Victim Witness Coordinators Receive Training
“Victims of domestic violence are often ashamed or frightened to come forward,” said 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott of Coffee County. “Our hope is that, as our communities see what is being done to strengthen Tennessee’s support systems for domestic abuse victims, those victims will be more confident in making their voices heard.”
The training, hosted by the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, was also completed by seven Assistant District Attorneys who prosecute domestic violence cases, and included a panel discussion led by 16th District Assistant District Attorney Sarah Davis (serving Cannon and Rutherford counties).
“The training this group received is a newly designed model,” General Northcott said. “It was created specifically for incoming coordinators who will be working with domestic abuse victims. This group was the first to receive the training, and I’m proud to say that Jennifer Craighead and Amanda Wiser, who serve us here in the 14th District, participated.”
The coordinators and the training are funded by a grant from the Office of Criminal Justice programs. The goal of the new victim witness coordinators and the training is to ensure that, as domestic violence victims come forward, they are quickly connected with a professional who is able to offer the necessary support.
If you know a victim of domestic violence, please visit http://tndagc.org/ to find the best contact in your local district.