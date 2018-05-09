Domestic Violence Leads to One in Six Murders in Tennessee

According to new data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, about one in six murders in the state in 2017 stemmed from domestic violence.
According to the data, 527 murders were committed in the state in 2017.
Eighty-one of those happened in domestic related incidents. That number is down slightly from past years.
The state averaged just under 100 murders from domestic incidents per year over the past 10 years.
According to the Center for Disease Control, women are disproportionately affected by these crimes.
The CDC says 37 percent of women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime, and 31 percent of men will experience this type of violence.
In 2017, approximately 10 percent of all homicides were domestic-related according to police data.
