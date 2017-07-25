«

Domestic Situation leads to Manchester Man’s Arrest

Charles S (Chip) Ramsey… Photo provided by the CCSD

On Tuesday night, (July 24th 2017) Manchester Police officers responded to a call about a domestic situation on Thomas Street. According to the arrest warrant, upon arrival the alleged female victim told officers that she confronted her husband about a relationship issue. She then told officers that the male subject struck her in the face.
Officer Daryn Gadeken said in the warrant that he observed the man identified as Charles S. (Chip) Ramsey age 47 in the home and when he went to speak with him, he ran out the back door and then came back in.
As officers were attempting to arrest Ramsey he allegedly hit Gadeken in the face and continued to resist officers Andy Neesmith and Gadaken.
After arresting Ramsey he was charged with resisting arrest, assault and domestic assault. He was booked under a $15,000 bond at the Coffee County Jail.