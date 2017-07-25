Domestic Situation leads to Manchester Man’s Arrest
Officer Daryn Gadeken said in the warrant that he observed the man identified as Charles S. (Chip) Ramsey age 47 in the home and when he went to speak with him, he ran out the back door and then came back in.
As officers were attempting to arrest Ramsey he allegedly hit Gadeken in the face and continued to resist officers Andy Neesmith and Gadaken.
After arresting Ramsey he was charged with resisting arrest, assault and domestic assault. He was booked under a $15,000 bond at the Coffee County Jail.