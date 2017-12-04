Domestic Incident Leads to Tullahoma Man’s Arrest
According to the arrest warrant, officers state that they then heard a female scream inside of the residence and police officers forced their way into the residence to check the welfare of the screaming victim.
Once officers were inside of the residence, Gosman allegedly continued to resist the officers and attempted to flee from them causing them to take the man to the ground and place him under arrest.
The warrant goes on to say that Tullahoma Police officers state that victim had red marks around neck area but did not cooperate with police officers questions.
After being transported to the Coffee County Jail, corrections officers located a metal one hit marijuana pipe with residue inside of it after searching Gosman. He was charged by Tullahoma Officer Jason Maloney with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and contraband in a penal institution. Gosman’s bond was set at $14,500 and his court date is December 14, 2017.