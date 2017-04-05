Domestic Dispute leads to Arrest

Brandon Scott Stewart… Photo provided by the CCSD
On Tuesday (April 4, 2017) Brandon Scott Stewart age 36 of Riddle Rd Manchester was at Starlight Bar in Lakewood Park when he allegedly became involved in a domestic dispute with his wife. According to the arrest warrant, Stewart drove his car into the side of his wife’s car causing damage to the driver’s door. The female then apparently went home and when she arrived Stewart was there. When the wife attempted to drive into their driveway she said the man was hitting their other cars and was allegedly breaking windows and had a shovel in his hand.
Stewart was arrested by Coffee County Deputy Lee Marcom and transported to the Coffee County Jail where warrants for public intoxication, aggravated assault, and domestic violence were obtained. Bond was set at $26,000 and he’ll be in court on Thursday.