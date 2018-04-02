«

»

Dog Park Grant Money Available

Tennessee communities of all sizes can now apply for grants to build or improve dog parks in their areas.
The Boyd Foundation says it is taking applications for a Dog Park Dash Grant of up to $25,000 to build or improve community dog parks. One community will win $100,000 for being the most actively engaged in making Tennessee the most pet-friendly state. available
Over the next three years, the foundation will award $3 million in total grants for the building and enhancement of dog parks.
The deadline for this year’s application is June 20. Communities can apply at dogparkdash.com/apply