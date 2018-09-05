It may still feel like summer, but with fall around the corner, doctors are already encouraging patients to get this year’s flu shot.
American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated as early as possible, starting at the age of 6 months.
That warning comes on the heels of last year’s flu season, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said was one of the most severe on record.
The illness left thousands of children in the United States hospitalized, and 179 children died of flu-related causes.
Officials said about 80 percent of the children who died from influenza last year did not get an immunization.
American Academy of Pediatrics recently posted its official policy statement, which emphasizes that the flu shot is preferred over the nasal mist.
It’s now the third consecutive flu season the pediatrics group has recommended against the nasal spray, saying it was less powerful against some strains of influenza.
Doctors Say, Get the Flu Shot
