Doctor Dies after Shooting in Woodbury
Around 4:00 o’clock Wednesday afternoon (7/4/2018), the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accidental shooting call to the OK Coaral Shooting Range at 3175 Pleasant Ridge Road in Woodbury.
A TBI spokesman says preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. TBI was asked to head up the investigation by 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones.
Dr. Falterman practiced with St. Thomas Heart in Murfreesboro. (WGNS Radio)