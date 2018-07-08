«

Doctor Dies after Shooting in Woodbury

Dr Chester D. Falterman

The TBI is investigating the 4th of July shooting death of Murfreesboro Cardiologist, Chester D. Falterman at a gun range in neighboring Woodbury.
Around 4:00 o’clock Wednesday afternoon (7/4/2018), the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accidental shooting call to the OK Coaral Shooting Range at 3175 Pleasant Ridge Road in Woodbury.
A TBI spokesman says preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. TBI was asked to head up the investigation by 16th District Attorney General Jennings Jones.
Dr. Falterman practiced with St. Thomas Heart in Murfreesboro. (WGNS Radio)