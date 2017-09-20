Have you ever wanted to learn how to make your home more energy efficient by caulking, weather stripping or applying foam insulation?
DREMC, in conjunction with TVA, will be offering Do-It-Yourself workshops offering hands-on training to members who want to lower their energy use. Led by DREMC Energy Advisor Pat Garrett, these workshops will offer participants an opportunity to not only learn about, but to actually practice using various energy-saving tools.
The goal of these workshops is to arm members with the knowledge and necessary tools to make small changes that can help make their homes more energy efficient. Free energy kits will be distributed to the participants (limited to one per household).
All workshops begin at 6 p.m. and will last approximately one 1½ hours with light refreshments being served. The workshops are FREE, but space is limited. Participants must register by calling (931) 680-5883 or emailing hblanton@dremc.com.
Scheduled workshops include:
October 17 – DREMC Manchester Office, 209 E Fort Street, Manchester TN 37355
October 18 – DREMC Decherd Office, 1738 Decherd Blvd, Decherd, TN 37324
October 19 – DREMC Columbia Office, 798 New Lewisburg Hwy, Columbia, TN 38401
October 24 – Church Street Church of Christ Annex, 305 West Church St, Lewisburg TN 37091
October 25 – DREMC Shelbyville Office, 1411 Madison Street, Shelbyville, TN 37160
October 26 – Lynchburg Masonic Lodge, 101 Main Street, Lynchburg, TN 37352
Remember to make your reservation today as space is limited!
Do-It-Yourself Workshops Hosted by DREMC
