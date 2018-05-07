Disturbance Call leads to Tullahoma Man Arrested on Several Charges
Terry Lynn Ashley… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Sunday night (May 6th, 2018) Tullahoma Police officers responded to 904 East Moore Street in Tullahoma for a disturbance call. Officers arrived and made contact with several victims who stated that Terry Lynn Ashley age 45 of Flowertown Rd, Tullahoma had been asked to leave the residence due to him being impaired and causing a disturbance. One victim stated that Ashley then attempted to assault his teenage brother by chasing him and then threating to hit him. Allegedly the teenager attempted to step between the man and his grandfather and Ashley allegedly struck the teen. Officer Brooke Earhart stated on the arrest warrant that the teens father then got involved in the altercation with a tool. Ashley is then accused of pulling a knife and allegedly threatening to kill the victim who had grabbed the tool.
Officers placed Ashley under arrest and transported him to the Coffee County jail.
Officer Earhart states that she had to stop numerous times during the trip to the jail due to Ashley allegedly attempting to kick out the back window of her patrol car and after being restrained he began to hit the window trying to get at the officer. He is also accused of stating that when he got a hold of the officer he was going to make her pay.
Ashley was charged with public intoxication, assault, aggravated assault and two counts of domestic assault. His bond, after a previous bond was revoked, now stands at $30,600. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Wednesday.