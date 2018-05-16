Disturbance call in Tullahoma leads to man facing Several Charges
Information was given to Wilder that Goff was at a location on East Grizzard. The officer received consent from the resident homeowner to search, there officers found the Goff allegedly hiding in a closet. According to the arrest warrant, Wilder knew the man had active arrest warrants and placed him in custody.
As the officer was placing Goff into his patrol car he ran away from the officer in handcuffs but was brought back into custody. Goff then allegedly told the officer he knew where he lived, and Sgt. Wilder asked if he was being threatened and subject allegedly said no, but he knew people.
Goff was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $38,500 and his preliminary court date is set for May 21, 2018.