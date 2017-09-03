Disturbance Call in Tullahoma ends with Wartrace Man’s Arrest
Jesse Wayne Lewis age 26 of Wartrace, TN was placed under arrest. The arrest warrant also states that police found a small container of a white substance believed to be cocaine on Lewis’ person.
Police also allegedly found a Bong in a female’s purse that was on the scene. Lewis apparently stated the paraphernalia belonged to him.
Tullahoma Officer Jason Maloney charged the man with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities along with schedule IV and II drug violations. Lewis was also charged with theft of property from a stolen car case in July. Bond was set at $8,000 and Lewis will appear in court on September 5, 2017.