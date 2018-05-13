Disturbance at Bus Station Sends Man to Jail
As the officer went to speak to the man, he walked away. According to the arrest warrant, when the officer asked the man to come and speak with him he noticed the man allegedly attempting to retrieve something from his front pocket. The officer asked the subject to turn around and to interlock his fingers above his head, so he could pat him down for his safety, the man later identified as Isaiah Antonio Tyler age 20 of Greenville, MS allegedly hit the officer near his face. The warrant goes onto state that Tyler grabbed Officer Boles around his neck. The man is also accused of attempting to grab the officer’s service weapon during a struggle. Tyler was tased by the officer but broke away and ran across the parking lot of a nearby business before being apprehended.
Tyler was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest and vandalism. His bond was set at $22,500 and a court date of May 22, 2018.