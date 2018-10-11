The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says distracted driving is one of the most prevalent traffic safety problems among drivers of all ages. Statistics indicate distracted driving resulted in 3,450 fatalities nationwide in 2016, with nearly one-tenth of fatal crashes reported involving distractions. In Tennessee, 622 distracted driving fatalities were reported between 2012 and 2016.
AAA says while cell phones are the most common distraction, interacting with passengers, eating or drinking, reaching for things in the back seat and programming your GPS while driving can take your focus away from the road and cause a crash.
Distracted Driving one of the Nost Prevalent Traffic Problems
